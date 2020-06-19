Two teenagers drown in Krishna river at Vajinepally pushkar ghat

By | Published: 12:17 pm

Suryapet: Two teenagers drowned in Krishna river at Vajinepally pushkar ghat in Chinthalapalem mandal in Suryapet district on Friday morning.

They were identified as Venugopal (18) and Nagendra(14), who were natives of Vajinepally. They went to Vajinepally pushkar ghat for a swim at 9 am and accidentally drowned into Krishna river.

Getting the information from the locals, who were present near the place, Chinthalapalem police rushed to the spot and taken up search in Krishna river for their bodies with the help of expert swimmers.

More details about the incident yet to came to know.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .