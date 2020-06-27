Two teenagers drown in tank in Hyderabad’s Chandrayangutta

By | Published: 6:36 pm

Hyderabad: Two teenagers who went to a tank for a swim in Chandrayangutta drowned on Friday evening.

According to the police, Syed Raheem, 14 and Shaik Sohail, 14, both residents of Noorinagar, along with two other friends went to the Nawab Sagar tank in Bandlaguda for a swim.

“Raheem and Sohail went into the water while the others were standing on the shore. The duo did not know how to swim and drowned in the tank,” said Rudra Bhaskar, SHO, Chandrayangutta.

The family members were informed about the incident by a friend of the victims. On information, the police reached the spot and retrieved the bodies from the tank.

A case has been booked and investigation is on.

