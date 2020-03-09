Two teenagers drown in Warangal during Holi celebrations

By | Published: 10:57 pm

Warangal: Two teenagers drowned in separate incidents in the erstwhile Warangal district on Monday.

A Class X student from the Government Minority Residential school drowned in Jakkaloddi tank at Timmapuram village in Khila Warangal mandal in Warangal Urban district.

The deceased was identified as Tirupathi (16). He along with his classmates went for swimming after Holi celebrations and drowned as he did not know swimming. The body fished out by police and was shifted to MGM Hospital for postmortem.

In another incident, Macherla Kalyan (16) of Jawahar colony drowned in Tadwai Pedda Cheruvu on the outskirts of Bhupalpally town. He went for a bath after celebrating Holi.

