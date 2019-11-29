Two teens killed as joy trip turns tragic in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:29 pm

Hyderabad: Two students were killed and one was injured when the Tata Safari SUV they were travelling in overturned at Rajendranagar early on Friday. Seven others aboard the vehicle escaped unhurt, police said.

The victims, D Uday Shankar (18) and K Tarun Kumar (18), were taking long-term coaching for medical NEET at a Narayana Coaching Centre at Madhapur for the last few months. The two stayed at the campus boarding facility. On Thursday night, the group of friends planned to go on a joyride on the RGI Airport road.

“As part of the plan, one of the students, Ganesh, who resides in Qutbullapur locality, left the campus after taking permission to go to his house. Later, he returned in the SUV belonging to his relative,” said G Suresh, Station House Office, Rajendanagar.

Around midnight, Uday and Tarun, along with eight others, boarded the SUV and set out from the campus. It is not clear if they took permission from the college management or sneaked out without informing anyone. The group then took the Madhapur-Tolichowki-Rajendranagar route and went to the RGIA where they spent a few minutes before heading back to the campus.

“Around 2.15 am, while one of the group members, Bunny, was driving the car at high speed, he lost control over the vehicle when he tried to negotiate a turn near Pillar No 221. The car then overturned and hit a footpath near Pillar No 225,” the official said, adding that Uday and Tarun were sitting in the rear seat of the car and died on the spot.

The bodies were handed over to relatives after an autopsy, while the police said they were yet to verify if the person driving the car had a driving licence. A case was registered under Section 304(A) and 337 of IPC and investigation is on.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter