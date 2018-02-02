Two Telangana University students awarded PhD

By | Published: 9:06 pm

Nizamabad: The Telangana University Business Management Department on Friday awarded PhD to two students P Sunil Kumar and Meghawath Vijay Kumar on research in ‘Financial Performance Evaluation of IT Industry: A Data Envelopment Analysis Approach’ and ‘Trends in Corporate Mergers and Acquisitions In India’.

P Sunil Kumar, in his research on the IT industry, explained IT companies’ financial and economic status evaluations. He researched 40 IT companies over 10 years, from 2006 to 2016, and explained on the basis of the results as to how other companies should strengthen their economic status, and suggests how Indian IT companies should revive their economic status in traditional and limited economic conditions like the Indian economy. Late Dr. T. Satyanarayana Chary guided P. Sunil Kumar and Andhra University Business Management HoD Prof. G. Satyanarayana conducted the external exam and viva.

Another student Meghawath Vijay Kumar studied the ‘Trends in Corporate Mergers and Acquisitions in India’. In his research, he explained the various corporate companies’ mergers and acquisitions. TU Professor M Yadagiri guided Vijay Kumar.

Vijay Kumar explains how several small companies are merging with other companies and are converting into big companies, thus increasing the profits. He carried out his research over a period of 15 years, from 1999 to 2014. Andhra University Prof. G Satyanarayana conducted external exam and viva.

TU Registrar Prof. Shiva Shankar appreciate both the TU students for obtaining the degree.