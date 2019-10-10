Two temporary conductors booked for collecting extra fare in Nalgonda

By | Published: 8:19 pm 8:36 pm

Nalgonda: Nalgonda police filed cheating cases against two temporary conductors of TSRTC buses for charging extra fare from passengers on Thursday.

Following complaints about the conductors charging more than the fare fixed by the authorities of TSRTC, Superintendent of Police A V Ranganath personally conducted inspection of RTC buses at Narketpally and inquired with the passengers about the fare collected from them. In the course of the inspection, he has found two temporary conductors were collecting fares that were higher than that fixed by the RTC. The police booked a case under Section 420 against the temporary conductors Ramanjaneylu, attached to Yadagirigutta RTC depot and Nageshwar Rao from Khammam depot.

Ranganath cross-checked with the passengers whether the conductors were collecting fares as per the fare list furnished by the RTC authorities.

Speaking on the occasion, Ranganath warned of stringent action against conductors who are found collecting higher fares from passengers. “The police will intensify the checking on the issue,” he said, and asked passengers to complain to the RTC authorities or police, if anyone collected extra fare in RTC buses.

Meanwhile, Suryapet District Collector D Amoy Kumar also warned of stringent action against temporary conductors or stage carriers if they were found collecting higher fares. He said the staff should also behave politely with the passengers.

In Nalgonda, RTC employees who are on strike, took out a rally from RTC bus stand to Subash Chandra Bose statue and submitted a memorandum to the statue on their demands. They raised slogans against the “rigid” stand of the State government. In Suryapet, RTC employees staged demonstration at the main gate of the bus depot and raised slogans in support of their demands.

Temporary conductors continue to collect over charges

Warangal: Despite clear directions from the TSRTC officials and the State government, temporary conductors are allegedly collecting higher charges in RTC buses of Warangal region burning a hole in the pockets of the passengers. Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar had on Wednesday directed the officials of the RTC to take measures to check overcharging by the conductors.

“There are complaints that conductors are charging more than the ticket rates from passengers. There is no need to pay even one rupee more than the actual ticket price. To control this, special measures are being taken,” Puvvada Kumar said.

Following this, officials started pasting stickers listing out the fares in buses. A toll free number 80081-36611 was also set up in Warangal to receive complaints of higher charges. However, the temporary staff continue to collect higher fares. Srinivas, a passenger who boarded an RTC bus (TSUA 8658) at Karimangar to go to Hanamkonda on Thursday, told ‘Telangana Today’ that he was asked to pay Rs 100 against the actual fare of Rs 65. On the other hand, a retired RTC employee said his pass was not accepted by the conductor.

When contacted over phone, RTC Regional Manager, Warangal, A Sridhar, said they were receiving complaints about overcharging on the toll free number. “On Thursday alone, we received about 20 complaints from passengers about having to shell out higher fares,” he said. It is said that many people do not know about the existence of the toll free number to register their complaints.

“They get into arguments with conductors, which is of no use. They must call the toll free number to lodge a complaint. Only then can we take action. We are also giving stern warning to the temporary conductors that they would be removed from duty if they collect higher fares,” the Regional Manager said. Passengers are also demanding issuance of tickets in order to check the looting by temporary conductors.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .