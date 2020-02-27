Two thieves arrested in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: Two property offenders were arrested by the Chatrinaka police for their alleged involvement in theft cases. The police recovered two auto-rickshaws and Rs. 11,000 from them.

The suspects were identified as Mazhar Baba (22) and Syed Amer (20), both residents of GM Colony in Chatrinaka were involved in two cases of auto-rickshaw thefts and one cattle theft case.

The suspects were produced before court and remanded.

