Two Trains partially cancelled in Telangana

By | Published: 10:52 pm

Hyderabad: Due to traffic block for carrying out works for deep screening of points and crossing on Secunderabad – Mudkhed section, Train No. 57690 Kacheguda – Nizamabad has been partially cancelled between Kamareddy – Nizamabad till February 24. The Train.No 57687 Nizamabad – Kacheguda will also be partially cancelled between Nizamabad – Kamareddy during this period.

