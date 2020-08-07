Two underground cadres of CPI (ML) ND held in Kothagudem

By | Published: 12:08 am

Kothagudem: Two underground cadres of CPI (ML) New Democracy were arrested by police at Galaba village of Gundala mandal in the district.

The arrested were identified as Mokalla Ramakrishna of Kattugudem of Yellandu mandal and Madivi Mahesh of Batanna Nagar of Gundala mandal. Both were involved in an exchange of fire that took place between the police and CPI (ML) ND cadres on July 31, 2019 at Rollagadda, informed Inspector of Police (CI) Srinivas on Thursday.

Mahesh and Ramakrishna managed to escape when they were caught by police after the encounter by attacking the police with the help of CPI (ML) ND leader Linganna’s family members and cadres.

Acting at the directions of the party commander Punem Ramesh the duo was extorting money from contractors and businessmen. They were arrested on Wednesday while they were going to meet Ramesh along with 25 rounds of live ammunition, CI Srinivas informed.

