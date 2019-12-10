Two UoH English Faculty among India’s top three researchers

By | Published: 1:27 am

Hyderabad :Two researchers from University of Hyderabad (UoH) have emerged in the top three rankings in the field of humanities across India in a report titled ‘Arts and Humanities Research in India: Metrics and Data’, a study undertaken by Centre for Publication Ethics, Savitribai Phule Pune University

The study said that the number one researcher, in terms of publications across all Indian universities and faculty is Professor K Narayana Chandran of the Department of English, School of Humanities, UoH, which makes him the single most significant author-researcher in the field.

Professor Pramod K Nayar, Department of English, School of Humanities, UoH, who is also Director of Institution of Eminence project at UoH is ranked third in the country, in terms of publications across all Indian universities and faculty.

The Centre for Publication Ethics, Savitribai Phule Pune University studied 5,429 publications by Indian academics listed in the world’s leading database for journal publications, citations and reviews, the Web of Science (WoS), for the past 30 years i.e. between 1989 and 2019.

Prof Appa Rao Podile, Vice Chancellor, UoH said that the University was identifying its ‘signature areas of research’, and such studies help us consolidate our strengths. He congratulated Professors Narayana Chandran and Pramod Nayar for their consistent and excellent research output.

