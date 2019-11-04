Two wanted pickpockets arrested in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:26 pm

Hyderabad: Two property offenders involved in a couple of chain snatching cases were caught by the Commissioner’s Task Force (West) on Monday. The police seized 14.4 tolas of gold worth Rs 5.60 lakh from them.

Acting on a tipoff, the police caught Mohd Rizwan alias Kailash (22), a motorcycle mechanic; and Mohd Asif alias Veeru (20), a businessman from Asifnagar.

City Commissioner Anjani Kumar said the suspects were habitual pickpockets and were involved in several cases. They were also arrested several times.

“Rizwan identified the target while his associate committed the theft,” the Commissioner said, adding that they were involved in seven cases registered in Shahinayathgunj, Mangalhat, Banjara Hills and Monda Market police station areas. The two were handed over to the Banjara Hills police for further action.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter