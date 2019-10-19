Two wheeler showroom gutted in early morning blaze in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:19 am

Hyderabad: Property worth lakhs of rupees was gutted in a fire accident at an automobile showroom in Malakpet early on Saturday.

According to the police, the fire broke out around 5 a.m at the Hero Honda motorcycle showroom located on the Malakpet main road. On noticing the fire, locals informed the police who rushed to the spot and alerted the fire station.

Three fire tenders from Gowliguda and Malakpet rushed to the spot and took up the fire fighting operation. The fire was brought under control by 9.30 a.m. Although there was no loss of human life, the fire gutted property including vehicles kept in the showroom.

The management is assessing the damage. The fire personnel suspect that the fire was a result of short circuit.

