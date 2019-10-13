Two-wheeler thief held, remanded in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:26 pm

Hyderabad: The Habeebnagar police on Sunday arrested a property offender who was involved in a case of two-wheeler theft. The police recovered a Honda Activa from his possession.

The suspect was identified as Mohd Saddam, 23, of Muradnagar in Asifnagar. “The suspect used to move around in the localities during night time and commit theft of motorcycles parked outside the houses,” said J Shiva Kumar, Detective Sub Inspector, Habeebnagar police station. The suspect was produced before the court which sent him to remand.