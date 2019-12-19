Two women among four Maoist sympathizers held in Telangana

By | Published: 1:17 am

Hyderabad: Four persons including two women were arrested by the Telangana police on Wednesday on charges of maintaining links with the banned CPI (Maoist) party.

The arrested include Chaitanya Mahila Sangam (CMS) State joint secretary Dongari Devendra (38), State committee member Gunta Renuka (21) and member Dubasi Swapna (30), and Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika (TVV) general secretary Menchu Sandeep (26).

Devendra, Swapna and Sandeep were apprehended by Bhadradri Kothagudem district police while Renuka was arrested by the Jogulamba-Gadwal district police. The police said the four persons were working as sympathizers of the Maoist party.

Renuka was picked up from her house at Sunkulamma Mettu in Gadwal in the afternoon. Maoist ideology literature along with a pendrive containing revolutionary ideology was allegedly seized from the possession of Renuka who was accused number six (A6) in a case registered by the Gadwal police earlier.

With the arrest of Renuka, the Gadwal police have nabbed all the eight persons including TVV State president Bandari Maddileti and Telangana Praja Front (TPF) State vice-president Nallamasa Krishna, who were named in the case.

The police booked the case against the eight persons under Section 120B (Criminal Conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with the Section 8 (i)(ii) of Telangana State Public Security (TSPS) Act and Section 18,18B and 20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

As she was affiliated to the Maoist party, Renuka was covertly working as a sympathizer-cum-courier as per directions of the higher cadre in the party to attract innocent youth into the organization, police said.

On Tuesday, TPF State general secretary Menchu Ramesh and CMS State Committee general secretary Chukkala Shilpa were nabbed at their residences at Nacharam and Keesara respectively.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .