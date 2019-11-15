Two women booked for sedition in Hyderabad

By | Published: 5:26 pm 6:02 pm

Hyderabad: The Saidabad police have registered a sedition case against two women, accusing them of delivering hate speeches and promoting enmity on ground of religion.

The two women, Huma and Saghufta, both residents of Saidabad, had led a prayer congregation at the Ujale Shah Eidgah grounds on Thursday evening in view of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya issue.

The case was registered after Sub-inspector Din Dayal Singh of the Saidabad police lodged a complaint saying the women had raised provocative slogans during the event.

The case was registered under Section 124A, 153A, 505, 295, r/w 34 and 109 of the Indian Penal Code, all of which pertain to crimes including sedition, inciting one community against another and so on.

