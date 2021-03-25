Two women commit suicide in different incidents in Mancherial

Joguru Susheela (42) ended her life by consuming pesticide as she was unable to bear the alleged harassment of her husband Rajaiah at Kommera village in Chennur mandal.

By | Published: 8:16 pm

Mancherial: Two women committed suicide in two different incidents in Chennur and Luxettipet mandals on Tuesday. In the first incident, Joguru Susheela (42) ended her life by consuming pesticide as she was unable to bear the alleged harassment of her husband Rajaiah at Kommera village in Chennur mandal. She had three daughters and a son. Susheela and Rajaiah were married for 20 years. A case was registered based on a complaint filed by her brother Sekhar.

In the second incident, Bolishetti Vajra (32) committed suicide by consuming pesticide when her husband did not allow her to attend a function at her sibling’s residence, at Venkatraopet village in Luxettipet mandal on March 18. She was rushed to a hospital in Mancherial where she died while undergoing treatment on Tuesday. Vajra and Sattaiah were married for 16 years. The couple is survived by two sons. Vajra’s mother Tippani Laxmi lodged a complaint with the police, who registered a case of suspicious death.