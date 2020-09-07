Two women drown in Haldi Vagu in Siddipet

The victims, who went near the stream to wash the clothes, accidentally slipped into the stream

Siddipet: Two women drowned in Haldi Vagu at Veluru village of Wargal Mandal in Siddipet district on Monday.

The victims were identified as Dappu Lingamma (65) and Dappu Susheela. The victims, who went near the stream to wash the clothes, accidentally slipped into the stream. The bodies were fished out later.

A case was registered by Wargal Police.

