Two women drown in tank in Sangareddy

By | Published: 5:48 pm

Sangareddy: Two women drowned in a tank at Ilapur Tanda under Ameenpur Police Station limits in Sangareddy district on Wednesday afternoon.

The victims were identified as Vaddera Ashwini (19) and Vaddera Varalakshmi (18), natives of Ilapur tanda.The two women along with two others went to Potulakunta tank located on the outskirts of the village to wash their clothes. They reportedly slipped into the water accidentally.

Since none of them knew swimming, the two women standing on the bund could not save their friends. The helpless women helplessly watched their friends disappear into the water within a couple of minutes.

The bodies were fished out an hour later. The police have registered a case.

