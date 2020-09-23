Two women held for selling baby girl in Bhongir

Based on a complaint lodged by District Child Protection Office, Bhongir police filed a case under Sections 80 and 81 of Juvenile Justice Act and took the two women into the custody.

Yadadri-Bhongir: Bhongir police on Wednesday arrested two women in connection with selling of a baby girl for Rs 60,000, and booked a case against them.

Based on a complaint lodged by District Child Protection Office, Bhongir police filed a case under Sections 80 and 81 of Juvenile Justice Act and took the two women into the custody. The police are also looking into the angle whether any middleman played a role in the sale of the girl child.

According to District Child Protection Officer, Pulugujju Saidulu, a 19-year-old girl, a native of Vadaparthy village and staying with her parents at RK Puram in Hyderabad for the last few years, fell in love with a security guard residing in the area and got pregnant. When her lover denied his relationship with the girl, Neredmet police filed a case against him based on the complaint lodged by the girl eight months ago.

During her pregnancy, the family shifted the girl to Bhongir, who was residing in a rented house. She delivered a baby girl on September 12 and the girl was sold to a widow residing in Neredmet for Rs 60,000. The mother handed over the baby to the widow near Yellamma temple at Bhongir on September 13 after taking the money.

The entire episode came to light when Neredmet sub-inspector asked the family members of the girl to bring her for DNA testing. Initially, the parents maintained that the baby had died after birth due to illness. As the parents’ versions were contradictory, the police interrogated them and they confessed to selling the girl child. With the help of the police, the staff of DCPU took the baby girl into their custody from the widow and shifted her to Sishu Griha.

