Two women killed in different accidents in Khammam

By | Published: 8:46 pm

Khammam: Two women were killed in separate accidents in erstwhile Khammam district on Wednesday. In an incident at Ravikampadu village of Chandrugonda mandal in Kothagudem district, a lorry rammed into a roadside house after the driver lost control and killed a woman on the spot and injuring another person. The deceased was identified as B Manikyamma (45). In another incident at Naidupet bypass road in Khammam, a 30-year-old woman A Padma was killed on the spot when a lorry hit a two wheeler coming in the opposite direction, sources said.

Meanwhile, passengers travelling by a TSRTC bus escaped unhurt when the vehicle rammed into a roadside culvert after the bus driver tried to avoid hitting a buffalo. When the incident occurred, there were over 20 passengers in the bus belonging to Manuguru depot. The bus was going to Bhadrachalam from Manuguru, added the sources.

