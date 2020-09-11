Two women murdered in similar manner in Kothagudem

At Manugur, Bathula Sudha (43) was allegedly murdered by her husband, Srinivas at their residence at Sundaraiah Nagar

By | Published: 7:48 pm

Kothagudem: Two married women were murdered in a similar manner in separate incidents in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Friday.

At Manugur, Bathula Sudha (43) was allegedly murdered by her husband, Srinivas at their residence at Sundaraiah Nagar. The couple used to have frequent quarrels since the accused, said to be an alcoholic, was also having an illicit relationship with another woman. The couple had a quarrel on late on Thursday night and on Friday morning, he slit Sudha’s throat with a kitchen knife while she was asleep and fled from the house. The couple’s son Karthik informed the police, CI MA Shukur said.

In another incident at Sarapaka, Bandela Anusha (28) was allegedly killed by her husband Janardhan, who suspected the fidelity of his wife. The couple recently moved from Sulanagar in Tekulapalli mandal to Sarapaka to live with the parents of the deceased. Janardhan cut his wife’s throat with a knife while she was watching television and fled from the spot.

Based on a complaint lodged by Anusha’s father Ananda Rao, a case was registered, Burgampahad SI B Balakrishna said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .