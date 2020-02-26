Two women of a family killed, 6 injured in road mishap in Khammam

By | Published: 7:03 pm

Khammam: Two persons died and six others were injured in road incident in Khammam on Wednesday.

In a road accident at Nelakondapalli, two women of a family died and six others were injured when a speeding lorry hit the vehicle they were travelling in. The deceased were identified as Komma Seshamma (50) and Komma Lakshmi (49). The injured were K Satyanarayana, Bala Krishnaiah, B Pushpavathi, M Krishnaiah, K Ramulu and Anjaneyulu.

Satyanarayana, the sarpanch of Narsaipalli of Koderu mandal in Nagarkurnool district, left for Bhadrachalam in a four-wheeler along with his family members to visit and offer prayers at Sri Sita Ramachandraswamy temple.

When they reached Nelakondapalli in the wee hours of Wednesday, a speeding lorry hit their vehicle. Khammam Rural ACP S Venkat Reddy, Kusumanchi CI, Murali and SI, N Gautham rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to District General Hospital in Khammam.

Father kills son

In another incident at Gangabanda Thanda in Kusumanchi mandal, a person identified as Malsoor, who was said to be in an inebriated condition, killed his son Ravi (29) by hitting the latter on his head with a cement brick.

The local police booked a case and launched a probe into the incident.

