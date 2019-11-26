Two workers injured in boiler explosion in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:13 am

Hyderabad: Two workers were injured when a boiler at Raj Guru Plywood Company, Balapur exploded on Monday afternoon. According to the police, the boiler was exploded around 1.30 pm on Monday due to overheat and extreme pressure. Due to the impact of the explosion, the steam and hot water fell on two operators- Ajay Singh and Bablu Patel, hailing from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar respectively.

The wall of the boiler section too was damaged and part of it fell on them. The duo suffered injuries on face and other parts on body. They were shifted to a hospital and are undergoing treated. The Balapur police are investigating.

