Two-year-old drowns in water tank in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: A two-year-old girl drowned in a tank in GK Thanda of Indalwai mandal, Nizamabad district, on Monday morning, police said. The infant’s mother Mala sent her two elder daughters to school and was busy in household chores, as the two-year-old Vasu was playing in front of the house. Other children who were returning home found Vasu in the water tank. Efforts to save her proved futile. A case was registered and investigation is under way.

