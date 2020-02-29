Two-year-old run over by school bus near Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:13 pm

Hyderabad: A two-year-old boy died after he was run over by a private school bus at Ghatkesar here on Saturday. The boy was playing in front of the house when the mishap occurred, police said.

Around 1 pm, the child Mahesh was run over by the bus which belonged to a school in Ismailkhanguda village of Ghatkesar mandal.

“The driver Syed Sadiq Ali was driving in a rash and negligent manner due to which he failed to notice the child playing. The infant suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot,” police said.

Based on a complaint from Mahesh’s father A Mohan, a watchman, the Ghatkesar police booked a case for negligence causing death and arrested Syed Sadiq Ali.

Mahesh’s family had migrated to Hyderabad four years ago and are currently staying at Navadurga Colony in Ismailkhanguda village of Ghatkesar.

