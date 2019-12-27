Two-year RI for Ex-Andhra Bank manager

By | Published: 11:17 pm

Hyderabad: A special court for CBI cases in Visakhapatnam sentenced Kasukurthi Jalaramaiah, the then manager of Andhra Bank, Ravinuthala Branch in Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh, to undergo two-year rigorous imprisonment along with seven borrowers for causing loss to the bank.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 96,000 on Jalaramaiah and Rs 6,000 on seven borrowers Sheik Subhani, Nidanapu Anjaiah, Ravi Chiranjeevi, Anubrolu Sumitra, Lella Subba Reddy, Marriboina Ramachandra Rao and Oruganti Basavaiah.

Between 2007 and 2008, Jalaramaiah conspired with bank cash officer and 11 borrowers and fraudulently sanctioned and disbursed 123 crop loans amounting to Rs 1,02,00,659 in favour of 114 non-existing persons and nine private persons. The accused also accepted fake supporting documents submitted along with the loan applications. After investigation, a charge-sheet was filed against the accused. The trial court convicted the accused and acquitted two persons.

