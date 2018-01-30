Two years of Hare Krishna Movement’s hi-tech kitchen

By | Published: 12:28 am 1:08 am

Hyderabad: The Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation (HKMCF) on Monday organised a special function to celebrate the second anniversary of its hi-tech kitchen at Narsingi.

From serving 5,000 needy persons per day in 2016 to serving more than 50,000 beneficiaries per day, the social work of the foundation has grown multifold, HKMCF representatives said.

At the facility, rice is cooked for 1,000 people in just two hours, while sambar for about 5,000 people is prepared simultaneously.

Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa of HKMCF said the foundation was providing 1,50,000 meals to school children in the State, Annapoorna meals to 50,000 beneficiaries, and Bhojanamrita meals to 5,000 patients in government hospitals every day. Under the Saddimoota programme, the foundation is providing 3,000 meals to farmers in four market yards.

Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, Rajendranagar MLA Prakash Goud, Aurobindo Pharma vice-chairman Nityananda Reddy attended the event.