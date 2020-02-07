Two young women commit suicide in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:18 pm

Hyderabad: Two young women, both friends, were found hanging in a house at Raghavendra Colony in Hayathnagar on Friday evening. They are suspected to have been depressed and committed suicide, police said.

The victims, identified as Mamatha (20) and Gautami (20), were staying in the same neighbourhood, had finished Intermediate and had started working in private companies. Mamatha’s parents had gone to attend a wedding in Mahabubnagar on Wednesday and police suspect the duo may have committed suicide around 4 am on Friday.

Gautami, a native of Madhavaram mandal in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh stayed in the adjacent house and frequently visited Mamatha’s house and both spent long hours together.

According to the police, the bodies were found hanging from two dupattas from the same ceiling fan in Mamatha’s bedroom. The incident came to light when Mamatha’s family returned home on Friday.

“They knocked on the door, but got no response and forcibly opened it and found the bodies,” police said, adding that a suicide note, purportedly written by the girls, were found on the bed.

“In the note, they expressed dissatisfaction over their lives. They said they did not want to be a burden to their parents and hence killed themselves,” officials said.

The Hayathnagar police is investigating. The families have not raised any suspicion of foul play. The bodies were shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

