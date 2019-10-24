Two youngsters go adrift in Kakatiya canal

By | Published: 9:27 pm

Karimnagar: Two youths were washed away in Kakatiya canal near Algunur, in the downstream of Lower Manair Dam on the outskirts of Karimnagar town on Thursday evening.

Rizvanuddin (16) and Abdul Khareem (27), residents of Karimangar town, got down into Kakatiya canal to take bath and washed away as there was heavy water flow in the canal. After coming to know about the incident, police rushed to the spot and launched search operation to find them. While Rizvanuddin is son of Armed Reserve Constable Rizwan, Khareem is brother-in-law of the constable.

