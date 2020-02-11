Two youngsters killed in road mishap in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:48 am

Hyderabad: Two youngsters died after the sports bike they were riding on crashed into a road median at Serilingampally in Gachibowli on Sunday midnight. The victims are G Santhosh (26), a Railway employee from Akkanapally of Nangunoor in Siddipet district and his cousin Accha Rehan (21), a graduation student from Chigurumamidi village of Mudimankyan in Karimnagar.

According to the police, the duo was proceeding on Santhosh’s motorcycle from Nanakaramguda towards DLF when the mishap occurred. When they reached near the electricity sub-station opposite IDBI Bank in Gachibowli, Santhosh lost control of the motorcycle.

“The motorcycle went on and crashed into the road median on the left side. Rehan sprung in the air and got stuck in the passage between the wall and electrical pole. He suffered fatal injuries and died on the spot,” police said, adding that Santhosh too suffered bleeding injuries and was immediately shifted to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Based on a complaint from Santhosh’s cousin T Raju, the Gachibowli police booked a case and took up investigation. The bodies were shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue and were later handed over to the families after autopsy.

