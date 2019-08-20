Two youngsters raped minor at Maheshwaram

By | Published: 8:07 pm

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old girl, who was waiting at a bus-stand at Maheshwaram late on Monday night, was allegedly kidnapped and raped by two youngsters who offered her a lift on their two-wheeler.

According to the police, the girl, who hails from the Maheshwaram, was waiting near the local bus-stand around 9 pm when the two youngsters, aged between 20 and 25 years, approached her on a two-wheeler. On coming to know that she was waiting to go home, they offered to drop her and she got onto the bike with them. “The two persons, who are yet to be identified, took the teenager along with them to a secluded place around a kilometre away from the bus stop, where they raped her,” Maheshwaram Station House Officer D Venkanna Naik said.

After violating the teenager, the duo left her on the main road and escaped. She managed to reach home and inform her parents, who then approached the Maheshwaram police station and made a complaint. The police have registered a case and have formed three teams to identify and nab the persons.

