Two youth killed in road accident in Medak

By | Published: 12:24 am

Medak: Two persons were killed in a road accident as a two-wheeler rammed into a stationary lorry at Mohammad Nagar Cross Road of Kowdipally Mandal in Medak district on Tuesday evening. The two youth were reportedly riding the bike at high speed when the incident occurred. The victims were identified as Janga Srikanth (22), a resident of Kukutlapally in the same Mandal and his friend Sunil. A case was registered by Kowdipally Police.

