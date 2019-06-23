Two youths die in road accident near Peddapalli

By | Published: 4:24 pm

Peddapalli: Two youths died in a road accident on Peddapalli-Dharmaram bypass road near Nandimedaram village of Dharmaram mandal late on Saturday night. Though the exact reason for accident is yet to known, two youths moving in a bike were found dead. The deceased were identified as Thanugula Manoj (22) and Kudire Prasanth (24), a native of Shakapur, Velgatoor manda of Jagitial district.

Police rushed to the spot and started investigation into the accident. Bodies have been shifted to Karimnagar district headquarters hospital for post mortem.