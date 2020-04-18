Two youths test positive for Covid-19 in Vemulawada 

By | Published: 9:53 pm

Rajanna-Sircilla: Two more youths of Vemulawada tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

Surprisingly, they got positive reports after 28 days while their friend tested positive for the virus after 21 days.

Resident of Subashnagar of Vemulawada temple town, four youths attended Markaz congregation. While a 24 year-old youth was tested positive for coronavirus on April 10, two other persons got positive results on Saturday.

Alerted with the incident, district officials, who had already cordoned off Subashnagar locality on April 10, intensified surveillance in the locality as well as in the temple town. Besides setting up control room at Vemulawada municipal office, checkposts have also been established at all entry points of the temple town on April 10.

It may be recalled that four persons went to Delhi on March 14 and participated in Markaz congregation. The youths travelled to Delhi in a flight from Shamshabad airport and returned back in a train. On March 17, they reached Vemulawada after travelling to Ramagundam by train. Then they reached Vemulawda by road. After coming to know about youths Markaz visit, officials had initially put them in home quarantine.

On March 31, the youths were shifted to isolation ward in Sircilla hospital for medical examination. Twenty of their family member were also shifted to quarantine center. After they were tested negative for virus, the youths had shifted to Chakkapalli quarantine center on April 2 and their family members to home quarantine.

