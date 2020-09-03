TWorks opens application for 2nd cohort of fellowship

The selected fellows will spend the first few weeks learning about TWorks, the facility, existing programmes and conceptualising new programmes to accomplish the maker’s space vision.

Hyderabad: Telangana government’s initiative to create and celebrate makers and innovators, TWorks, has opened applications for its second cohort of its fellowship programme. Spread across 12 months, the paid programme is for creative and passionate individuals who will collaborate with stakeholders like government, educational institutions, corporates, startups, artists and makers.

The selected fellows will spend the first few weeks learning about TWorks, the facility, existing programmes and conceptualising new programmes to accomplish the maker’s space vision. The remainder of the fellowship will be spent in executing the proposed plans and fellows can work independently or with the existing teams or take complete ownership of a project or a programme.

According to TWorks, the major roles and responsibilities of the selected fellows will include, but not limited to, engineering, design, architecture, management, marketing and communications. The responsibilities include working on projects and programmes aligned with the vision of TWorks, collaborating with industry, MSMEs, startups, artisans and makers at TWorks and thriving in the community and being hands-on.

The fellowship is spread across 12 months with a CTC of Rs 40,000 per month and the role is full time and based out of Hyderabad. The last date to apply is September 15.

