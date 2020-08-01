TWorks ventilator successfully completes technical evaluation

By | Published: 6:30 pm 6:32 pm

Hyderabad: In a major step towards getting introduced in the market, TWorks ventilator had successfully undergone the technical evaluation at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS). The performance of the affordable device was compared to the corresponding parameters of a sophisticated ventilator which is being currently used at the prestigious medical institute under standard conditions.

Apart from being able to set basic parameters, the TWorks ventilator can measure actual delivered parameters such as inspired and expired tidal volume, peak airway pressure and FiO2 among others on par with several sophisticated ventilators available in the market. The option of using either a high-pressure hospital line or a cylinder for oxygen supply allows the device to be used in locations where there are scarce resources and no central supply of medical gases.

“This ventilator will be especially useful in peripheral centres like district and area hospitals. The provision to use it with an oxygen cylinder allows it to be used as a transport ventilator in ambulances as well. It has a potential to save several lives,” said Dr Padmaja, heady of Anaesthesiology department at NIMS.

TWorks chief executive officer Sujai Karampuri thanked the NIMS authorities who have been collaborators for the device from its inception. He stated that a detailed feedback from doctors at NIMS during the design and development phase of the ventilator was vital in ensuring that it can be safely used. “We will continue to develop the device’s software which allows us to add features and improve its performance significantly while using indigenously developed hardware keeping the cost to a minimum,” he added.

TWorks commenced collaborated with several startups, MSMEs and corporates to come up with the affordable ventilator for which work began in March, a week before the first lockdown was announced. The first version was developed in 32 days using in-house equipment including advanced 3D printers and laser cutters. Since then, the team has been refining the design based on inputs from medical professionals and also manufacturing partners.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .