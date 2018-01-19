Tyagaraja Aradhana Music Festival: Lakshmi Sri Kala steals the show

By | Published: 1:34 am

Hyderabad: For her music is all, energy, emotion, learning, relaxation and recreation. Lakshmi Sri Kala got into Carnatic music at a age of eight years and for the last decade remained completely immersed in it. At Tyagaraja Aradhana Music Festival at Shilparamam on Thursday, she won hearts of the gathering with her presentation during the first session itself.

Studying intermediate, the city girl says, “Learning Carnatic music is about following tradition and culture and carrying the legacy forward”. Her mother herself being a Carnatic singer, Sri Kala got inspiration from her renditions at an early age. Then she got into training with guru DVK Vasudevan. “Constant and dedicated practise spread over hours and days and years has helped my learning and be able to make my presentation in front of so many stalwarts here,” says.