Tyagaraja Music Festival a treat for Hyderabad’s music lovers

Hyderabad: Amid a perfect setting at Shilparamam, a grand inaugural ushered in the four-day long much-awaited Tyagaraja Music Festival here on Thursday. The lighting of lamp by chief guest Annavarapu Ramaswamy in the company of BV Papa Rao, Advisor to Telangana Government and other invitees set the tone for a perfect evening for classical music lovers.

Young students of Violin Vasu aged between 9 years and 30 years performed with perfection kick-starting their performance with ‘Upacharamu Jesevaarunnaru’ set to Bhairavi ragam in Rupaka taalam, and Sarasa saama daana bheda set to Adi taalam in Kaapinaarayani Ragan.

It was followed by a solo performance by Srikala accompanied by Aditi Vasudevan and Krishna Shravan on the mridangam. She rendered Ilalo Pranataarthi, set to Athana ragam and taalam Adi followed by Samajavaragamana in Hindola, to the same taalam. Her striking voice left the audience spellbound. The perfectly lit stage and the balanced sound system added to the ambience of the festival. The sound was so soothing that the visitors who came for Shilparamam shopping also dropped in, eager for more.

Divided according to the seniority, all artists were given half an hour to perform. The accompanying instrumentalists remained the same for all artistes with Pavan Singh on the Violin, Vidya Sagar Rao on the Mridangam, and Rama Krishna on the Ghatam. The first artiste to perform was Vidwan Ravikanth whose vocals mesmerised the audience with the famous kriti of Saint Tyagaraya, Rara maa inti Daaka set to Asaveri ragam in Aadi Taalam. Later Vidushi Padma made the most of her allotted time and won hearts with Sashivadana Bhaktajana in Chandra Jyothi Ragam set to Aadi Taalam followed by Raaka Sashivadane set to Aadi taalam in Takka ragam.

Vidushi Viziyanagaram D Vardhini took the festival atmosphere to another level with her rendition of her first kriti Baagayanayya set to Chandra Jyothi Ragam in Aadi Taalam. The last performer of the day was the senior most PVS Seshaiah Sastry. He began with Vandanamu Raghunandana set to Sahana in Aadi Taalam. He followed it up with ‘yentha muddo yentha sogaso’ set to Bindu Malini Ragam in Aadi Taalam.