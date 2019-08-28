Typos in Telangana farmers’ data to be corrected for Rythu Bima

By | Published: 1:09 am

Hyderabad: The State government is considering suggestions to take up corrections pertaining to typing errors in available data with regard to implementation of Rythu Bima scheme. It was observed that typing errors occurred with regard to name, Aadhaar number, nominee details and other data during first year of its implementation which led to delay in settlement of some claims.

The issue came up for discussion during a meeting with LIC officials, Agriculture department officers and NIC-IT Support team convened at the State Secretariat on Wednesday. Principal Secretary for Agriculture C Parthasaradhi who reviewed the scheme and its implemetation in first year to facilitate smooth rollover to the second year with effect from August 14.

The officials said, in case corrections need to be incorporated in Aadhar, it was suggested to submit proposals to LIC with proper documentary proof for further action. Further, the LIC officials felt that issuing death certificate with Aadhar number of the deceased, will facilitate immediate settlement of claims.

Principal Secretary Parthasarathi said these issues will be discussed with Panchayat Raj department to ensure that common format for issue of death certificate will be ensured. He asked the LIC officials to settle claims pertaining to the first year on campaign mode to avoid confusion at field level and also for proper monitoring since there is every chance for receiving claims for the second year once the LIC identification cards are generated. He said the State government is making efforts to enable quick claims settlements within 10 days as envisaged in the scheme guidelines.

LIC Chief (Pension and Group Scheme unit) RP Singh said working with the Telangana Government for an innovative scheme like Rythu Bima was a great experience. He said implementing the scheme in complete online mode was first of its kind for LIC and several other States were inquiring about the scheme for implementation.