Tyrannical turn is accelerating

The National Register of Citizens (NRC) — an exercise of finding out names and certain relevant information for identification of Indian citizens of Assam, Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, enforcement of the New Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, sedition laws, labour laws, etc, have created a panic situation amongst the people.

The new traffic law and its hasty implementation have frightened many vehicle owners. Now overloading in two-wheelers will attract a fine of Rs 2,000, driving without a permit Rs 10,000, not wearing helmet Rs 1,000, driving a vehicle without pollution certificate Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 and so on.

The fine for traffic violations in a third world country like India, where income of the average Indian is very low when compared with many western countries, is highly disproportionate. It is true that the increasing number of traffic accidents is a cause for concern not just for the government but also for citizens but this is no way to handle it.

High Handedness

Some 15 million people die every year in road accidents in India. To check such incidents, the utmost need is peoples’ awareness, cooperation, along with passionate enforcement of traffic rules. Hefty fines will create chaos rather than yielding any result. The new MV Act has focused only on the amount of fine and not on safety.

In our country, the powerful and influential people are mostly involved in incidents of traffic violations. They can mow sleeping footpath dwellers by their BMW cars and the victims have to await justice for years. Ministers and their relatives, VVIPs, top bureaucrats and police themselves are often found overriding traffic rules.

Jyoti Basu, former Chief Minister of West Bengal, inspired common people by not jumping red lights. However, due to security reasons, the police did not allow him to continue doing so. Now, we see even MPs’ convoy halts ambulance carrying critical patients. On October 3, according to media reports, the Delhi police stopped an ambulance to let the convoy of BJP MP Manoj Tiwari pass, resulting in the death of the girl inside the ambulance.

Many Failures

The government wants to ban the use of plastics to build a clean India. The government has aired and published some routine motivational contents for the public against the use of plastics like the one in the past on observing traffic safety week every year, which hardly yielded any result. However, mere publicity does not motivate people unless the government and the people at the helm of affairs lead by example.

The government advocates clean and pollution-free, environment-friendly India. However, it cuts down thousands of trees in the name of projects like the one in Aarey colony in Mumbai for a metro project along the forest — defying countrywide public protests — notwithstanding having an alternative track for construction of the rail project.

The state has failed to deliver required health services, education and employment in urban and rural areas though constitutionally raising the level of nutrition and the standard of living of the people and the improvement of public health are primary duties of the government. The government health expenditure as a percentage of GDP is just 1%. According to the National Sample Survey Office, the unemployment rate has crossed 6%, a 45-year high.

NRC Mess

The government is now spending energies and resources in preparing a list of citizens in Assam by employing 60% of the State government staff — on for the last five years by spending Rs 1,200 crore. Some 1.9 million people were left out in the final NRC making their future uncertain. Those who have failed to make it to the list will not be eligible for a government job or admission in an educational institution and may end up in detention camps.

Those who have failed to get their names included in the final NRC are from marginal classes, who generally do not keep documents. There are multiple cases where some members of a family find their names in the NRC and some are surprisingly left out. Now leaders of the Hindu nationalist organisations and the ruling party at the Centre are demanding NRC for the entire country. The BJP government is wielding a new weapon over the head of the people so that it may snatch away their citizenship at its whims even though they are living in the country for centuries.

Sedition Laws

The Central government is invoking sedition laws against those who raise their voices against the policies or acts of the government. A case of sedition was registered in Bihar against some 49 eminent persons who wrote a letter to the Prime Minister on the increasing number of mob attacks and lynching against Muslims and Dalits.

Later, the Bihar police dismissed the charge and said it would book the complainant for filing a false case. However, reacting to the letter, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat said in Mathura that Hinduism had been defamed in the name of cows and mob lynching. He also said that it is a plot to defame Hinduism.

All these symptoms are nothing but indicators of making of a tyrant regime in the country. The time is perhaps apt to recall one of the famous quotes of Thomas Jefferson, the third President of the United States of America and the principal author of the Declaration of Independence: “Experience hath shewn, that even under the best forms of government those entrusted with power have, in time, and by slow operations, perverted it into tyranny.”

All we can hope is that good sense will prevail upon the incumbent Central government and it will save the largest democracy in the world from tyranny.

(The author is a senior journalist from Assam)

