Tyre warehouse gutted in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An early morning fire gutted a tyre warehouse in Patancheru here on Thursday. The fire, which broke out around 2 am, was raging even at 9.30 pm.

Fire officials toiled hard to douse the flames with six fire tenders. According to Patancheru Fire Station Officer N Janya, the warehouse caught fire reportedly due to an electric short circuit.

Responding to an emergency call, one firefighting team, along with a fire tender, was first deployed on the spot. “Five more tenders from Sangareddy, Sadasivapet, BHEL, Kukatpally and Madhapur fire stations were roped in later,” he said.

The warehouse, which was earlier used for manufacturing leathers by Deccan Leathers Industries, was later handed over to Agarwal Rubbers Limited and was being used to store tyres. The sprawling warehouse falls close to various manufacturing factories in the Patancheru area. Considering the danger, with a few residential units too in the vicinity, the entire area was cordoned off and measures were taken to prevent the fire from spreading.

“The flames are erupting repeatedly. Given the situation, the operation might continue late into the night,” Janya said, adding that property worth lakhs was believed to have been gutted.