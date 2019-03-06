Tyrese Gibson in talks to star in Morbius

By | Published: 8:55 pm 9:09 pm

Tyrese Gibson is in negotiations to join the Jared Leto-fronted Spider-Man spin-off Morbius. The Fast and Furious star is expected to play an FBI agent trying to hunt down the titular living vampire. Jared, 46, will play Michael Morbius, a Nobel Prize-winning biochemist who tried to cure a rare blood disease using an experimental treatment that combines electroshock therapy and bats. However, the results were catastrophic and he developed vampiric qualities.

The film also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona and Jared Harris. Daniel Espinosa, who has films such as Safe House and Life to his credit, will direct the project for Sony, with a script from Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama. The film is produced by Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach alongside Lucas Foster. Tyrese recently signed on to play R&B icon Teddy Pendergrass in his biopic.