UAE based businessman donates Rs 1 cr to NIT Warangal

By | Published: 8:54 pm

Warangal Urban: UAE-based Gemini Group’s Founder Chairman Sudhakar Rao, on Thursday announced a contribution of Rs one crore to help set up a state- of-the-art innovation and incubation center at his alma mater, NIT Warangal. The cheque was handed over on behalf of Rao by his mother, Ganga Raghavendra Rao and sister, Sujatha Srinivasan Rao in presence of Prof KK Agarwal, Chairman, National Board of Accreditation to Prof NV Ramana Rao, Director, NIT Warangal on the occasion of the inaugural of the International Alumni Meet and National Conference on “Transforming NITW as a World Class Technical Institute – Role of Alumni” on Thursday.

A native of Tamil Nadu, India, Sudhakar Rao is an alumnus of the institute and pursued his degree in electrical engineering in the batch of 1977-82. He went on to set up Gemini Group, one of the largest business conglomerates in the Middle East, having presence in real estate, energy trading and wealth management sectors. Regarded as among the most influential Indians in the Middle East, Rao continues to support large programs on education and social welfare in both India and the Middle East nations.

In a press release Sudhakar Rao said, “I am fulfilling a long and cherished desire to repay the tremendous debt of gratitude to my alma mater. I take great pride in the fact that at NIT Warangal, I not only gained a prestigious degree, but also a supreme confidence to pursue my dreams. But for the nurturing guidance of my mentors and teachers, I wouldn’t have achieved half of what I have done in my life.” Rao’s contribution will be used to set up a state of the art innovation and incubation center at the institute.

Meanwhile, Arvind Jauhari, President NITW Alumni Association (NITWAA), addressed the gathering and presented a report on the contribution of the Alumni Association and stated that the Association is working relentlessly on strengthening the Alumni connections with the Institute. He said through their philanthropic support, their attendance at events, and their participation virtually, the alumni engaged with NITW in demonstrating that the Institute continues to maintain strong connections with the broad, global community.

Prof NV Ramana Rao, Director, NIT Warangal informed how the Institute is growing from strength to strength. He gave an overview of the Institute and its growth over the year. He announced that the institute’s Innovation Garage was now named after an alumnus of the first batch SV Sastry, who contributed generously for the development of the institute.

The chief guest Prof KK Aggarwal, Chairman, National Board for Accreditation, in his keynote address stated that he was very happy to be the Chief guest of the event and said that Engineering education today, in the era of Industry 4.0 must focus on three I’s- Innovation, Interdisciplinarity and Industry connect.

Former principals/directors Y V Rao, Kishan Rao, Seetarama Rao, GRC Reddy, T Srinivasa Rao, R V Chalam, D K Tripathi and 40 retired faculty members were felicitated. 12 students of 1959 batch (first batch) were attended for this meet. Prof. CSRK Prasad is the coordinator of this conference. Registrar, deans, faculty and students participated in the event.

