UAE firms to invest Rs 3,500 Crore in Telangana

Hyderabad: It is raining investments for Telangana State from United Arab Emirates (UAE). Business conglomerates Lulu Group and B R Shetty Group signed separate Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with the State government on Sunday for a combined investment of Rs 3,500 crore in the State. While Lulu Group will invest Rs 2,500 crore, B R Shetty Group will invest Rs 1,000 crore.

The MoUs were signed in the presence of IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao, by Principal Secretary for IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan and Lulu Group managing director Yusuff Ali MA and BRS Ventures (a company of B R Shetty Group) chairman B R Shetty in separate events in Abu Dhabi. The Minister who recently concluded his tour to South Korea and Japan followed by participation in the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, made a brief halt in UAE for business meetings and signing of MoUs in Dubai and Abu Dhabi before heading back to Hyderabad.

The Lulu Group signed a MoU for establishing a vegetable processing unit in Medak district, a food processing unit in Ranga Reddy district and a mega shopping mall spread over 1.8 million sft near Malaysian Township in Hyderabad. These three projects will involve an investment of over Rs 2,500 crore and are expected to generate direct employment to about 6,000 people in the State. “We are excited to sign these MoUs with Telangana State which being the newest State offers great potential for expansion. The support as well as cooperation from the State government has been very encouraging for us. We will begin work within three months as the TS government has already initiated the process to hand over the land to us,” said Yusuff Ali MA, chairman of Lulu Group. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will lay the foundation stone for the projects.

Rama Rao said the government always wanted world class facilities for the State, especially in the retail and food sector. “Being a leader in these sectors, Lulu Group is our natural choice. We have extended our fullest support and look forward to working with them in many more projects in the future,” he added.

Similarly, another MoU was signed with B R Shetty Group which will invest in three major projects with a cumulative investment of about Rs 1,000 crore over a period of three to five years. The group will set up a pharma manufacturing and R&D (research and development) unit, a medical device manufacturing unit and also establish greenfield multi-specialty hospitals and higher education institutions. Both the pharmaceutical manufacturing and medical device manufacturing units will be established in 20 acres land each.

The medical device manufacturing unit will produce equipment including dialysis machines, medical aids, and hospital furniture among others at the Telangana Medical Devices Park coming up in Sultanpur on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The greenfield multi-specialty hospitals will be established with an aggregate capacity of 500 beds on aggregate land size of 20 acres, while higher education institutions will be established in the disciplines of medical, engineering and management on about 50 acres.

Later, the Minister also addressed a meeting organised by the Dubai chapter of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in Dubai on ‘Opportunities of Business and Investments in Telangana State’. He highlighted the various business and investment opportunities in Telangana besides new reforms brought in by the State to promote Ease of Doing Business (EoDB).

Earlier in the day, Rama Rao met Indian Ambassador to UAE Navdeep Suri in Abu Dhabi. Suri was all praise for the Minister and tweeted that he was impressed by the dynamism of Rama Rao and his focus on attracting investments from UAE into Telangana.

The Minister also thanked the Indian Ambassador for hospitality and support.