UAE government invites KTR to Annual Investment Meeting-2020

Hyderabad: The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Economy has invited IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao to the 10th edition of the ‘Annual Investment Meeting’ (AIM) being organised under the theme “Investing for the Future: Shaping Global Investment Strategies.”

The conference is scheduled to be held between March 24 and 26 in Dubai.

AIM, a premier three-day investment-focused event, includes an executive thought leadership conference, a sector-focused round-table, country presentations, workshops, exhibitions, investment awards, and networking functions.

AIM’s mission is to provide all participants, both from the public and private sectors from around the globe, with a prestigious forum to learn, discuss, exchange views and experiences.

Taking into consideration the status of the global economy, AIM 2020 would have five pillars namely Foreign Direct Investment, Startups, Future Cities, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises and Foreign Portfolio Investment besides a special event on ‘One Road, One Belt,’ as the core idea of the annual meeting.

At the meet, the Investors’ Hub Representatives of top investment houses, investment corporations, development banks, sovereign wealth funds, and portfolio investors will meet with official government envoys and work towards the formation of investment partnerships and collaborations.

The event will also hold the Investment Awards and Investor Awards for their excellence in the promotion of sustainable investments.

