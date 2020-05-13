UAE returnee, who lost mother, caught up in quarantine

By | Published: 1:05 am

Jeddah: In a heart-wrenching story, a Hyderabadi NRI who has returned from the UAE after his mother’s death not only could not attend the funeral but also is unable to even perform other rituals because of the tight quarantine norms.

M Ramesh Kumar, a native of Ramanthapur, is the only son and has been pleading with authorities to allow him to go out from the quarantine for two days to at least perform the remaining rituals for the departed soul of his mother.

He is employed with a higher technical college in Abu Dhabi. His mother passed away on Saturday in Hyderabad, and after desperate attempts, he was able to fly back home on the first available flight to Hyderabad as part of the Vande Bharat Mission on Monday.

“Though I rushed back, I am heart-broken because my mother’s last rites were performed following pressure from neighbours,” Ramesh Kumar told “Telangana Today” on Tuesday over the phone from Hyderabad.

Ramesh pleaded with the officials to screen him thoroughly before they release him for two days from the quarantine so he can perform the other last rites that are part of Hindu tradition. “It’s sad that I, being the only son, could not attend my mother’s cremation,” he added.

“I appeal to the State government to allow me to take up home quarantine. I am more than ready to comply with all required preventive and precautionary measures,” an emotional Ramesh said.

If Ramesh has to mandatorily spend the 14-day quarantine period at the hotel, he would then also miss the 10th-day ceremony of his mother.

