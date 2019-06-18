Uber Eats, MOWO to train women delivery partners

By | Business Bureau | Published: 7:09 pm

Hyderabad: In order to enable more women riders to become delivery partners, Uber Eats on Tuesday announced a partnership with MOWO Social Initiatives Foundation. As part of the partnership, MOWO will train 150 women and transgender from non-urban cities in driving and later on these people will be on-boarded on to the Uber Eats platform as delivery partners.

In addition to the financial support to MOWO to train the women and transgender, Uber Eats will also provide kit to each delivery partner which will include an apron, a deliver bag, a raincoat, a bike mounted mobile holder, pepper spray and a mobile pouch for their utilisation. This initiative is part of UberBhavishya wherein the company has partnered with different institutions in three other States to train and on-board women and transgender delivery partners.

“Already five women have been trained by MOWO in Hyderabad and these are women who have passed Intermediate and are looking for an immediate source of income. Hyderabad is the fourth city wherein we have on-boarded delivery partners by joining hands with institutions. Currently, out of our thousands of delivery partners on Uber Eats in Hyderabad less than 10 are women and we want to increase this number through our institutional partners,” said Deepak Reddy, head of central operations, Uber Eats India.

Speaking at the event, Swati Lakra, Inspector General of Police, Women’s safety said, “Hyderabad has been awarded the most livable city in India and it is considered to be the safest city. This is because the police along with the citizens have been able to roll out some good initiatives like SHE Teams, first responder system and others. This partnership will empower women and transgender to look for jobs that are mostly male dominated. MOWO will help the driver partners in securing licence as well.”

Uber Eats is looking to extend this initiative to other cities as well and is scouting for partners who can train their delivery partners.

