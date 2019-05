By | Published: 5:17 pm

Uber is reportedly testing a new feature that would allow you to mark a driver as a favourite. The option, spotted by Jane Manchun Wong, is available on the app after a ride has ended. You can ‘Add as favourite’ a driver to have a ride with the same driver in the future.

The purported feature may help build confidence among riders and make them feel safe. It is unclear when the feature would be rolled out to the public