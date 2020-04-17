Uber, Medlife partner to provide medicines to Hyderabadis

By | Business Bureau | Published: 7:40 pm

Hyderabad: Ride-hailing platform Uber on Friday announced a partnership with Medlife, an e-health platform, to provide residents across Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kolkata and Pune access to prescription and other over-the-counter medicines, amidst the ongoing national lockdown.

Uber is leveraging its technology and vast network of delivery partners to support Medlife in delivering medicines safely to consumers’ doorsteps so they can continue to observe government guidelines for reducing the spread of Covid-19, the company said in a statement. In light of government guidelines and to maintain safety and hygiene levels for containing the spread of Covid-19, all drivers associated with this service are being provided masks, gloves, sanitisers and safety training.

