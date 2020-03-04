Uber takes on gender violence

By | Published: 6:17 pm

Ride-hailing major Uber has announced a partnership with Breakthrough, a non-profit organisation to help end gender-based violence across the country.As part of the collaboration, Breakthrough– which works to reduce violence against women and girls in India, has launched a campaign –#IgnoreNoMore, which encourages bystander intervention and supports collective action to end gender-based violence in public spaces.

The campaign seeks to encourage bystander intervention and collective action to end gender-based violence in public spaces.#IgnoreNoMore is designed to drive awareness, inspire action and encourage more Indians to say “no more” to gender-based violence and bystander apathy.

The campaign will push people to understand their own role as changemakers for building safer public spaces. Crimes against women and girls, especially in public spaces, have seen a steady rise in recent years.

The approach will empower bystanders to recognise unhealthy and problematic behaviour and intervene before abuse or assault takes place. The Uber has also brought its global “Driving Change” campaign to India.